McRae, Hunt rally Sacramento State past Portland State 76-74

PORTLAND, Ore. — Callum McRae scored 24 points and Gianni Hunt made two free throws with three seconds remaining to lift Sacramento State to a 76-74 victory over Portland State on Monday night.
Cameron Parker finished with 21 points and seven assists to lead the Vikings (12-18, 6-11). Isaiah Johnson scored 17 off the bench and Jorell Saterfield sank three 3-pointers and scored 13.
