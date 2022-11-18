McRae scores 14, Sacramento St. defeats UC Merced 58-43

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Callum McRae had 14 points in Sacramento State’s 58-43 victory against UC Merced on Friday.
Kingsley Obiorah led the Bobcats (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Mason Westlake added 13 points and six assists for UC Merced. In addition, DeDrick Martin had six points and two blocks.
NEXT UP
Sacramento State visits UC Davis in its next matchup on Tuesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.