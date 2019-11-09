Ja’Vary Christmas scored only four points despite heading into the matchup as the Vandals’ second leading scorer at 17.0 points per game. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

UC Riverside plays Sacramento State on the road on Friday. Idaho matches up against UC Davis on Thursday.

