McRae scores 27, Sacramento St. knocks off Idaho 85-83 in OT

MOSCOW, Idaho — Callum McRae scored 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Sacramento State to an 85-83 overtime victory over Idaho on Thursday night. Zach Chappell's layup with 48 seconds left in OT gave the Hornet's an 84-83 lead and McRae added a free throw to seal it. Dominique Ford scored four points for the Vandals in the final three seconds to force overtime tied 77-all.

Chappell added 22 points for the Hornets (9-6). Cameron Wilbon was 5-of-10 shooting and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Isaac Jones scored 42 points and added 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and four blocks for the Vandals (6-10). Divant’e Moffitt had 19 points and seven assists, and Ford finished with 15 points.

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

