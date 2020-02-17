Maryland Eastern Shore totaled 50 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Rod Melton Jr. scored 24 points with four assists and four steals for the Rattlers (10-14, 8-5), who saw their four-game win streak end. MJ Randolph tied his career high with 21 points and Bryce Moragne had nine.
Maryland Eastern Shore plays NC Central on the road on Saturday. Florida A&M takes on Norfolk State at home on Saturday.
