The Bulldogs were selected to win the SEC East with 923 points, including 124 first-place votes. Defending division champ Florida was second with 784 points and seven first-place votes. Kentucky was third with 624 points.
In the SEC West, Alabama received 130 first-place votes among the 134 ballots. Texas A&M received 760 points and LSU 633.
The Tide also led the way with 16 players making the preseason All-SEC teams, with six of the team’s eight predicted first-teamers playing on defense.
Georgia and Auburn had 10 preseason All-SEC picks and Texas A&M had seven.
The media has correctly predicted the SEC champion eight times since 1992.
