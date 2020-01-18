Ronald Jackson had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Aggies (7-12, 3-1), whose four-game win streak was broken. Devin Haygood added 17 points. Fred Cleveland Jr. had 10 points. Kameron Langley had 4 points and 11 assists.

Both teams take on Morgan State in their next game. NC A&T stays on the road with a visit to the Bears on Monday, while Coppin State remains home for its matchup against Morgan State on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com