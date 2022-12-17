Medor leads UTSA against Bethune-Cookman after 23-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-6) at UTSA Roadrunners (5-5)
The Wildcats are 0-5 on the road. Bethune-Cookman ranks sixth in the SWAC with 12.0 assists per game led by Zion Harmon averaging 3.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Germany is scoring 12.1 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Roadrunners. Medor is averaging 11.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 42.7% for UTSA.
Harmon is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 12.0 points for Bethune-Cookman.
