Medor leads UTSA against Florida Atlantic after 22-point performance

UTSA Roadrunners (8-20, 2-15 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (24-3, 14-2 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -18; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits the Florida Atlantic Owls after Japhet Medor scored 22 points in UTSA’s 83-78 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Owls are 15-0 on their home court. Florida Atlantic ranks fifth in C-USA with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 2.4.

The Roadrunners are 2-15 against conference opponents. UTSA is fifth in C-USA with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Jacob Germany averaging 7.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Germany is averaging 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 69.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

