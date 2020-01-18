The Bison built a 17-8 lead before Lehigh closed within five on two occasions (19-14 and 22-17), but Bucknell outscored the Mountain Hawks 16-6 in the last 51/2 minutes of the first half and led 38-23 at the break. Evan Taylor’s 3-pointer with 5:51 left reduced the deficit to 53-48 but Lehigh couldn’t get closer.