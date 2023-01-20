Meeks scores 17 in San Francisco's 78-57 win over Pacific

SAN FRANCISCO — Zane Meeks had 17 points in San Francisco’s 78-57 win against Pacific on Thursday.
Donovan Williams led the Tigers (10-11, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Jordan Ivy-Curry added 11 points and two steals for Pacific. In addition, Moe Odum finished with eight points.
San Francisco took the lead with 11:23 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Kunen led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 41-22 at the break. San Francisco outscored Pacific by two points over the final half, while Meeks led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Saturday. San Francisco hosts BYU while Pacific hosts Gonzaga.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.