Carr intercepted Chris Duncan’s pass late in the third quarter and returned it 15 yards to the Valpo 18. Drake took a 17-6 lead four plays later on Robinson’s 5-yard run. A Drake fumble less than two minutes later allowed Valpo to start its drive at the Bulldogs 28, but Carr’s second interception got the ball back for Drake two plays later.
Duncan passed for 101 yards and Ben Nimz added 34 yards passing for Valpo (1-1, 1-1). Ollie Reese caught six passes for 86 yards.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.