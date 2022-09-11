Meitz's 3 TDs lead Stetson past NAIA's Louisiana Christian

DELAND, Fla. — Brady Meitz threw for 444 yards and three touchdown passes and Stetson cruised to a 45-14 victory over NAIA member Louisiana Christian on Saturday night.

Meitz was 25-of-48 passing with a scoring throws to Nazeviah Burris, Quinton Lane and Michael Martinez. Burris had seven receptions for 180 yards. Lanes had five catches for 107 yards.