Meitz's 3 TDs lead Stetson past NAIA's Louisiana Christian

DELAND, Fla. — Brady Meitz threw for 444 yards and three touchdown passes and Stetson cruised to a 45-14 victory over NAIA member Louisiana Christian on Saturday night.
Kaderris Roberts, Jalen Leary and Jackson Ellerbee each had touchdown runs for Stetson (2-0). Roberts and Leary combined 107 yards rushing on 18 carries. The Hatters finished with 546 yards of offense.
Devin Briscoe had 47 yards on 20 carries and a pair of touchdown runs for Louisiana Christian.
