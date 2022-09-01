Mel Tucker leads No. 15 Michigan St against Western Michigan

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker was named Big Ten coach of the year last season after winning 11 games, following a 2-5 debut in 2020. ... Western Michigan coach Tim Lester is 32-25 in five seasons and is coming off a 52-24 win over Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl. ... Michigan State has eight starters back on defense and five on offense. ... The Broncos return eight starters on defense and four on offense from last year’s team that was 8-5 overall and 4-4 in the MAC. ... Michigan State QB Payton Thorne broke a school record with 27 TD passes last season and will open against a team whose first-year offensive coordinator is his father, Jeff. ... Broncos WR Corey Croom had 44 receptions for 768 yards and six touchdowns last season. ... Michigan State has two RB transfers, Jarek Broussard (Colorado) and Jalen Berger (Wisconsin), competing for carries. ... Western Michigan RB Sean Tyler had 1,150 yards and nine TDs on the ground last season.