Mellott's 3 TDs lead Montana State past Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — Tommy Mellott was 15-of-19 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns, Willie Patterson had seven grabs for 148 yards and three scores, and Montana State beat Northern Colorado 37-14 on Saturday.

Patterson wrestled away the ball from a defender in the end zone to give Montana State a 17-14 lead. On the first possession of the second half, Patterson caught a short pass and cut back two defenders to score from 37 yards out.