Mellott's 3-yard scoring run capped an eight-play, 37-yard drive lasting about four minutes. Caleb Lightbourn’s 28-yard punt on the Vandals’ previous series set up the short field for the Bobcats.
Zach Borisch was sacked for the fifth time when Idaho (3-7, 2-5) couldn’t get past its 18 on its final series.
Mellott finished with 13 caries for 68 yards. He also scored on a 9-yard run in the first quarter and a 23-yarder in the second. He threw just two passes with one completion.
Matthew McKay was 9-of-14 passing for 104 yards for the Bobcats.
Borisch threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Terez Traynor that pulled the Vandals to 13-10 at halftime. Logan Prescott kicked field goals from 40 and 46 yards.
The Bobcats conclude their regular season facing in-state rival and ninth-ranked Montana on the road next Saturday. Idaho travels to Idaho State on Saturday.
