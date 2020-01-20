The Rattlers leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. NC Central defeated Florida A&M 61-45 on Jan. 4.
Florida A&M takes on Howard on the road on Saturday. NC Central matches up against Delaware State at home on Saturday.
