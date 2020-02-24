Ian Kinar scored 10 with 14 rebounds and Damani Applewhite added 13 points for the Bulldogs (11-15, 6-8), who have lost three straight.
The Rattlers evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. South Carolina State defeated Florida A&M 81-65 on Jan. 18. Florida A&M finishes out the regular season against Bethune-Cookman on the road next Thursday. South Carolina State plays NC Central at home on Saturday.
