Charles Williams had 21 points for the Bison (2-19, 0-6), whose losing streak reached nine games. Nate Garvey added 16 points. Wayne Bristol Jr. had 13 points.
Florida A&M plays at Norfolk State on Monday. Howard also plays on Monday, at Coppin State.
