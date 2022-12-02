Memphis faces Ole Miss, looks for 4th straight win

Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) at Memphis Tigers (5-2)
The Rebels play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Ole Miss is ninth in the SEC scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Jaemyn Brakefield averaging 4.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 60.7% for Memphis.
Matthew Murrell is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Rebels. Amaree Abram is averaging 12.9 points and 2.4 rebounds for Ole Miss.
