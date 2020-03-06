BEHIND THE ARC: Memphis’s Tyler Harris has attempted 160 3-pointers and connected on 36.9 percent of them, and is 8 for 19 over the last three games.
STREAK SCORING: Houston has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 72.4 points while giving up 54.8.
TENACIOUS TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 36.1 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.
___
___
