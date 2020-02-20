THREAT FROM DEEP: Houston’s Marcus Sasser has attempted 130 3-pointers and connected on 36.9 percent of them, and is 9 for 23 over the last three games.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Memphis has 40 assists on 77 field goals (51.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Houston has assists on 36 of 70 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Memphis offense has averaged 73.5 possessions per game this season, ranking the Tigers 28th nationally. Houston has not been as uptempo as the Tigers and is averaging only 66.4 possessions per game (ranked 310th).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.