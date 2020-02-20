BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Houston presents a tough challenge for Memphis. Memphis has won one of its three games against ranked opponents this season. Houston blew out Tulsa by 33 in its last outing.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Houston has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Memphis has leaned on freshmen. For the Cougars, seniors Nate Hinton, Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s total scoring. On the other bench, freshmen Precious Achiuwa, Alex Lomax, Boogie Ellis, Lester Quinones and D.J. Jeffries have combined to account for 64 percent of all Memphis scoring this season.NATE IS A FORCE: Hinton has connected on 37.1 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 74.4 percent of his foul shots this season.