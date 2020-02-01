James Wiseman, the nation’s No. 1 prospect in his high school class, played just three games for Memphis before leaving school while in the midst of a 12-game suspension to prepare for the NBA draft. The NCAA handed down the suspension because Memphis coach Penny Hardaway paid Wiseman’s family $11,500 to assist in a move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017, before the Tigers had hired Hardaway as coach.