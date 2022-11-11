Memphis gets 50th home win since 2014, beats Tulsa 26-10

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MEMPHIS — Seth Henigan threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Javon Ivory and Chris Howard kicked four field goals to carry Memphis to a 26-10 win over Tulsa on Thursday night. The victory was Memphis’ 50th home win since 2014, joining Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Howard booted a 49-yard field goal in the first quarter to stake the Tigers to a 10-3 lead and added a 31-yarder as time expired in the first half. He connected from 44-yards out in the final minute of the third quarter and added a 32-yard kick with 32 seconds left in the game.

Memphis fumbled on its first possession and Tulsa turned it into a 24-yard field goal from Zack Long to take a 3-0 lead, but the Tigers rolled to 23 straight points and took a 23-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Braylon Braxton got Tulsa in the end zone with a 13-yard pass to Keylon Stokes with under six minutes left in the game.

Henigan was 20 for 34 for 262 yards passing and a touchdown to lead Memphis (5-5, 3-4 American Athletic Association), which managed just 79 yards on 39 carries.

Two quarterbacks were a combined 17-of-37 passing for 176 yards and Tulsa (3-7, 1-5) had just 31 yards rushing on 23 carries.

The game was stopped numerous times because on-field fights and Memphis had a player ejected with 1:16 left in the game after throwing punches at a Tulsa player after a play was blown dead.

