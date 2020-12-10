ASSIST RATIOS: The Auburn offense has recently used assists to create baskets more often than Auburn. Memphis has an assist on 63 of 95 field goals (66.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Auburn has assists on 48 of 72 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Auburn as a team has made 12.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-most among Division I teams.
