Memphis hosts Nolley and Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (19-10, 10-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (21-7, 11-4 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces the Memphis Tigers after Landers Nolley II scored 20 points in Cincinnati’s 88-83 overtime win over the Temple Owls. The Tigers have gone 12-1 at home. Memphis leads the AAC averaging 40.4 points in the paint. DeAndre Williams leads the Tigers scoring 10.4.

The Bearcats are 10-6 in AAC play. Cincinnati scores 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is averaging 21.2 points, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Keonte Kennedy is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

David Dejulius is averaging 14.6 points and 5.2 assists for the Bearcats. Nolley is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

