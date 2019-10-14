Cincinnati senior Jarron Cumberland was named the league’s preseason Player of the Year and Memphis freshman James Wiseman was unanimously picked as the American’s preseason Rookie of the Year. Cumberland was the 2018-19 AAC Player of the Year and the American’s Championship Most Outstanding Player.
Wiseman, Cumberland, Temple guard Quinton Rose, Houston guard DeJon Jarreau and USF guard Laquincy Rideau all made the preseason first team.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.