SLIPPING AT 75: East Carolina is 0-8 when it allows at least 75 points and 10-8 when it holds opponents to less than 75.
PERFECT WHEN: Memphis is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Tigers are 6-8 when opponents score more than 63 points.
TOUGH TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 36.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.