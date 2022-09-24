Memphis' pick-6 parade sends Tigers past N. Texas

Henigan’s 18-yard scoring pass to Javon Ivory with 11:50 before halftime the gave Memphis a 13-10 lead and the Tigers (3-1) never trailed again.

The start of each quarter following halftime helped contribute to the Mean Green’s demise. Jaylon Allen returned an Austine Aune pass, which bounced off the hands of his intended receiver, fielded it at the 37-yard line and raced down the right sideline for a 27-13 lead to start the third quarter.