Memphis plays Ole Miss, looks for 4th straight win

Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) at Memphis Tigers (5-2) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -7.5; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Ole Miss as winners of three straight games. The Tigers are 2-0 in home games. Memphis is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rebels play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Ole Miss averages 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is scoring 19.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 60.7% for Memphis.

Matthew Murrell is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Rebels. Amaree Abram is averaging 12.9 points and 2.4 rebounds for Ole Miss.

