Memphis roars late, beats Temple 24-3 to win fourth straight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brandon Thomas ran for two touchdowns and Memphis came alive late, scoring all of its points in the final 17 minutes to beat Temple 24-3 on Saturday.

The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 American) staged a goal-line stand midway through the first quarter, forcing Temple quarterback E.J. Warner to throw incomplete three straight times from the Memphis 4. The Tigers failed to convert on fourth down twice in the first half and Thomas was stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Temple 12 in the third quarter.