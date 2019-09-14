MOBILE, Ala. — Brady White threw three touchdowns and running backs Kenny Gainwell and Kylan Watkins rushed for more than 100 yards each as Memphis remained unbeaten, rolling past South Alabama 42-6 on Saturday.

Stepping in for the injured Patrick Taylor, Gainwell gained a career-high 145 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries while Watkins was 11-113. Each had reached those totals in three quarters. The Tigers gained 312 yards on the ground. White added 209 yards passing with touchdowns to Watkins, Kedarian Jones and Antonio Gibson.

South Alabama’s Tylan Morton completed 4 of 12 passes for 105 yards with a TD to Kawaan Baker for the game’s final points. Morton was intercepted once and his fourth-quarter fumble was returned 48 yards by Austin Hall for a Memphis touchdown.

South Alabama (1-2) was out-gained 530 yards to 248 in total offense. The Jaguars’ six points was the fewest Memphis has allowed since shutting out Arkansas 6-0 in 1993.

Memphis faces undefeated Navy on Saturday in its American Athletic Conference opener.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.