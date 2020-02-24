FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kendric Davis has had his hand in 43 percent of all SMU field goals over the last five games. Davis has 25 field goals and 30 assists in those games.
BEHIND THE ARC: Memphis’s Lomax has attempted 17 3-pointers and connected on 47.1 percent of them, and is 3 for 6 over his past five games.
STREAK SCORING: SMU has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 79.3 points while giving up 68.
TOUGH TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 36.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.