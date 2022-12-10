Memphis Tigers and the No. 11 Auburn Tigers play in Atlanta, Georgia

Auburn Tigers (8-0) vs. Memphis Tigers (7-2)
The Auburn Tigers have an 8-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Auburn has a 6-0 record against teams over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is shooting 37.6% and averaging 17.4 points for the Memphis Tigers. Jayden Hardaway is averaging 6.2 points for Memphis.
Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Auburn Tigers. K.D. Johnson is averaging 10.5 points for Auburn.
