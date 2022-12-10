Memphis Tigers and the No. 11 Auburn Tigers play in Atlanta, Georgia

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Auburn Tigers (8-0) vs. Memphis Tigers (7-2) Atlanta; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -1.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Tigers play the No. 11 Auburn Tigers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The Memphis Tigers are 7-2 in non-conference play. Memphis ranks seventh in the AAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by DeAndre Williams averaging 2.7.

The Auburn Tigers have an 8-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Auburn has a 6-0 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is shooting 37.6% and averaging 17.4 points for the Memphis Tigers. Jayden Hardaway is averaging 6.2 points for Memphis.

Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Auburn Tigers. K.D. Johnson is averaging 10.5 points for Auburn.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

