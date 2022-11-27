Memphis Tigers take on the Stanford Cardinal

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stanford Cardinal (3-3) vs. Memphis Tigers (3-2) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -6; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal and the Memphis Tigers square off at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The Tigers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Memphis is fifth in the AAC in team defense, allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Cardinal are 3-3 in non-conference play. Stanford ranks fifth in the Pac-12 giving up 64.5 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 56.5% for Memphis.

Spencer Jones is shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 10.8 points and 1.8 blocks. Mike Jones is averaging 12 points for Stanford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article