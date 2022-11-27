Memphis Tigers take on the Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal (3-3) vs. Memphis Tigers (3-2)
The Cardinal are 3-3 in non-conference play. Stanford ranks fifth in the Pac-12 giving up 64.5 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 56.5% for Memphis.
Spencer Jones is shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 10.8 points and 1.8 blocks. Mike Jones is averaging 12 points for Stanford.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.