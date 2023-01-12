Memphis Tigers to retire Lorenzen Wright's No. 55 next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis plans to retire the jersey of former basketball player Lorenzen Wright during a game next month, more than 12 years after he was fatally shot.
Wright was a standout frontcourt player for Memphis, ranking 49th on the Tigers’ all time scoring list with 1,026 points, before going on to a 13-year career in the NBA. He was named in 2009 to the school’s Hall of Fame for athletes.
The 6-foot, 11-inch Wright retired from the NBA after the 2008-2009 season.
Wright’s slaying is among the most highly publicized murder cases in the city’s history. His decomposing body was found in a swampy field in east Memphis on July 28, 2010. The 34-year-old father of six had been missing for days before his body was discovered.
Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright, and her friend Billy Ray Turner were indicted on first-degree murder charges in December 2017. She later entered a surprise guilty plea on a lesser charge and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Turner was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in March.