Memphis to spend up to $200 million renovating Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis and the University of Memphis will be spending at least $150 million to renovate and renovate the home of the annual Liberty Bowl before the 2025 season.
“It will optimize our position in the rapidly evolving landscape of intercollegiate athletics in a more manageable and efficient timeframe,” Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch said. “This is the most strategically achievable option for us to pursue and make a game-changing impact at a critical time for our program.”
The project plans to change the west side with new premium seating options, a hospitality halo space around the stadium, adding family boxes in the north end zone area and party deck patios for students in the south end.
