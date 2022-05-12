Memphis to spend up to $200 million renovating Liberty Bowl

Placeholder while article actions load

Memphis studied options of renovating the current stadium or building a new one. The renovation project also could help make Memphis more attractive to a Power Five conference looking to expand.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis and the University of Memphis will be spending at least $150 million to renovate and renovate the home of the annual Liberty Bowl before the 2025 season.

“It will optimize our position in the rapidly evolving landscape of intercollegiate athletics in a more manageable and efficient timeframe,” Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch said. “This is the most strategically achievable option for us to pursue and make a game-changing impact at a critical time for our program.”