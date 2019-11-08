Wiseman was the No. 1 recruit nationally and is projected as the top pick overall in the 2020 NBA draft.

Memphis says Wiseman was declared eligible by the NCAA in May. More information and investigation led to information that Hardaway, who was then coach of East High School, gave $11,500 in moving expenses to help Wiseman’s family move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017.

Wiseman played for East High as a junior and helped Hardaway win his third straight Tennessee Class AAA title.

