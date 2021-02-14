“I have coached my entire career with personal and professional goals in alignment,” McFerrin said in a statement released by the school. “But things change over time. I remained at Memphis the past two seasons to see the renovation of Elma Roane Fieldhouse completed and to coach a group of young women in which I have a tremendous belief.
“In arriving at the decision to retire, this time, personal reasons have won out over professional ones. It is time for a new season in my life.”
Associate head coach Michelle Savage will become interim head coach, the statement said. A search for a permanent coach will be done after the end of the season.
