Mennenga leads Davidson against Richmond after 20-point outing

Richmond Spiders (9-7, 2-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (9-7, 2-2 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -2.5; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts the Richmond Spiders after Sam Mennenga scored 20 points in Davidson’s 89-72 loss to the VCU Rams. The Wildcats are 5-3 in home games. Davidson ranks eighth in the A-10 with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Mennenga averaging 4.8.

The Spiders are 2-1 in A-10 play. Richmond averages 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Wildcats and Spiders face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is averaging 16.6 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats.

Tyler Burton is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 19.8 points and 7.8 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Spiders: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

