Mennenga's 22 help Davidson take down Loyola Chicago 80-57

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Sam Mennenga’s 22 points helped Davidson defeat Loyola Chicago 80-57 on Wednesday night.
Bryce Golden finished with 13 points for the Ramblers (6-8, 0-2). Loyola Chicago also got 12 points and six rebounds from Philip Alston. Ben Schwieger had nine points.
Davidson pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a lead to 14.
Both teams next play Saturday. Davidson visits VCU while Loyola Chicago visits George Mason.
