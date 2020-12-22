San Diego State dominated the first half and led 40-20 at halftime. The Gaels’ 20 points in the first half marked a season low. shooting just 7-for-28.
Logan Johnson tied his career high with 15 points for the Gaels (8-2), whose eight-game winning streak was broken.
