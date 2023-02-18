Mercer Bears take on the Western Carolina Catamounts on 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Carolina Catamounts (15-13, 8-7 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-16, 5-10 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -5.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Mercer looks to stop its three-game skid when the Bears play Western Carolina. The Bears are 6-6 in home games. Mercer averages 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Catamounts are 8-7 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina ranks sixth in the SoCon scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Tyzhaun Claude averaging 11.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamar Robertson is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11.3 points. Jalyn McCreary is averaging 16.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Mercer.

Tre Jackson is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 15.6 points. Vonterius Woolbright is shooting 47.6% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

