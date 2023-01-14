Mercer defeats East Tennessee State 68-55

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Luis Hurtado had 14 points in Mercer’s 68-55 victory against East Tennessee State on Saturday night.
The Buccaneers (7-12, 3-3) were led by Justice Smith, who posted 17 points and six rebounds. Jordan King added 13 points for East Tennessee State. In addition, Jaden Seymour had 11 points.
NEXT UP
Mercer’s next game is Thursday against VMI on the road. East Tennessee State hosts Samford on Wednesday.
