Rivera scored 13 points off the bench for the Bears (12-11, 6-4 Southern Conference), who won the rebound battle 31-24. Jeffrey Gary added 12 points and Ethan Stair had 10 with five rebounds.

Rice hit four of eight 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (6-15, 0-10), who have lost 10 straight. Stephen Clark scored 14 points and Kaelon Harris and Fletcher Abee added 12 apiece.

Mercer (12-11, 6-4) will seek its seventh straight win on Wednesday when the team visits Furman. The Citadel matches up against UNC Greensboro on the road on Wednesday.

