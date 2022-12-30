Mercer hosts Chattanooga following Johnson's 21-point performance

Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon)
The Mocs are 0-1 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is ninth in the SoCon scoring 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Jake Stephens averaging 6.5.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: David Craig is averaging 8.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bears. Jalyn McCreary is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.
Stephens is averaging 21.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 blocks for the Mocs. Johnson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.
Mocs: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.