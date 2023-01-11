Mercer hosts Foster and Furman

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Furman Paladins (12-5, 3-1 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (7-10, 0-4 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -6.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits the Mercer Bears after Marcus Foster scored 21 points in Furman’s 70-56 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers. The Bears have gone 4-3 in home games. Mercer ranks seventh in the SoCon with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalyn McCreary averaging 2.0.

The Paladins have gone 3-1 against SoCon opponents. Furman averages 81.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamar Robertson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. McCreary is averaging 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Mercer.

Jalen Slawson is averaging 14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Paladins. Mike Bothwell is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

