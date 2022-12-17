Mercer hosts Morehead State after Thomas' 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morehead State Eagles (6-5) at Mercer Bears (5-6) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -7; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on the Mercer Bears after Kalil Thomas scored 21 points in Morehead State’s 74-71 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles. The Bears are 3-1 in home games. Mercer averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Morehead State ranks eighth in the OVC shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Hurtado is averaging 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Bears.

Mark Freeman is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

