Mercer hosts Morehead State after Thomas' 21-point game

Morehead State Eagles (6-5) at Mercer Bears (5-6)
The Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Morehead State ranks eighth in the OVC shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Hurtado is averaging 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Bears.
Mark Freeman is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Eagles.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.
Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.