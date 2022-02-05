The Bears are 6-4 in conference play. Mercer is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Mocs and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 20.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mocs. Jean-Baptiste is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.
Felipe Haase is averaging 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bears. Jalen Johnson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.
Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.