Mercer visits East Tennessee State after King's 42-point game

Mercer Bears (7-11, 0-5 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-11, 3-2 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Tennessee State -3; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts the Mercer Bears after Jordan King scored 42 points in East Tennessee State’s 96-74 win against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 3-6 in home games. East Tennessee State has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

The Bears are 0-5 in SoCon play. Mercer ranks ninth in the SoCon with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Jalyn McCreary averaging 5.6.

The Buccaneers and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is shooting 36.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Buccaneers. Jalen Haynes is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

McCreary is averaging 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

